Drivers may see more police on busy Montgomery County road tonight; here’s why

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Drivers may see an increased law enforcement presence in Montgomery County Saturday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced that there will be a joint traffic enforcement detail Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

The Dayton Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will work with troopers on this detail.

It will take place on State Route 48 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

A spokesperson from the OSHP said this initiative aims to reduce deadly crashes and crime on local roadways.

