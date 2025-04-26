Drivers may see more police on busy Montgomery County road tonight; here’s why

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Drivers may see an increased law enforcement presence in Montgomery County Saturday night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced that there will be a joint traffic enforcement detail Saturday night into early Sunday morning.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Several authorities honored for finding missing girl with man before chase, hours-long SWAT standoff
- Semi backs into police car after hitting covered bridge
- Mother dies from fall while on a hike with her kids
The Dayton Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will work with troopers on this detail.
It will take place on State Route 48 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
A spokesperson from the OSHP said this initiative aims to reduce deadly crashes and crime on local roadways.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group