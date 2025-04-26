Semi backs into police car after hitting covered bridge

LOGAN COUNTY — Authorities are investigating after a semi-truck hit a covered bridge in Logan County Saturday morning, a Logan County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher confirmed.

The crash happened at the Historic Bickham Covered Bridge, near the intersection of County Road 98 and County Road 38 in Richland Township, after 9 a.m.

Shortly after, the semi-truck driver backed into a “patrol vehicle,” the dispatcher confirmed.

It is unclear why the driver did this.

No one was hurt in either crash.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information.

