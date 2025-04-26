National Drug Take Back Day: Where to dispose of unwanted medication in the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Law enforcement offices across the region will be accepting unused prescription drugs on Saturday as part of the annual Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Takeback Day.
The annual takeback day is April 26, with department collection events throughout the morning.
The collection events aim to reduce the risk of accidental drug overdoses from unused prescriptions or prescription drugs that are improperly disposed of, according to the DEA.
DEA hosts takebacks every April and October. Last April, there were 4,869 collection sites nationwide. Over 670,000 pounds of prescription drugs were collected, which is the equivalent weight of about 56 elephants.
Since its inception, DEA National Prescription Drug Takeback Day has removed 19.2 million pounds of medication, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prevention Coalition. That’s equivalent to the weight of about 1,600 elephants.
See the list below to find the closest drop-off location to your community. Most locations cannot accept liquids, needles, syringes, sharp objects, powders, illegal drugs, EpiPens, or inhalers.
Auglaize County
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, 1051 Dearbaugh Avenue
Beavercreek
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Beavercreek Police Department, 1388 Research Park Drive
Additional info: In addition to drug disposal, they will also be collecting worn or damaged American flags for proper retirement. Residents can drop off prescription drugs or flags anytime using the secure collection bins in their lobby.
Brookville
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: City of Brookville Council Chambers, 301 Sycamore Street
Butler County
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Liberty Township Fire Station 113 at 6682 Princeton-Glendale Road
Butler Twp.
10 a.m. to noon at Sam’s Club, 6955 Miller Lane, Dayton
12:15 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Butler Township Police Department, 3510 Sudachi Drive, Dayton
Centerville
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Kroger, 1095 South Main Street
Englewood
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Englewood Government Center, 333 West National Road
Fairborn
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Fairborn Police Department, 70 West Hebble Avenue
Franklin
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Walmart, 1275 East 2nd Street
Additional info: Visitors can meet the Chief of Police and their partners from the Talbert House.
Greenville
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Family Health, 5735 Meeker Road
Harrison Twp.
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Harrison Township Substation, 5945 North Dixie Drive
Huber Heights
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Target Parking Lot, 5700 Executive Boulevard
12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Huber Heights Police Station Front Parking Lot, 6121 Taylorsville Road
Kettering
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Kettering Police Department, 3600 Shroyer Road
Logan County
Where: 284 County Road 32 S
Additional information: Head into the sheriff’s office lobby and place your unwanted medication in the secured metal bin.
Miami County
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Miami County Sanitary Engineer’s Office at 2200 N County Road 25A
Miami Twp.
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Miami Township Police Department, 2660 Lyons Road
Middletown
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Middletown Police Department at 1 Donham Plaza
Moraine
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Payne Recreation Center, 3800 Main Street
New Carlisle
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Tecumseh High School, 1000 West National Road
Piqua
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Back parking lot of Municipal Government Complex, at 201 W Water Street
Richmond (IN)
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Richmond Police Department, 50 North 5th Street
Springboro
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Springboro Police Department, 320 West Central Avenue
Springfield
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Parking lot of East District Office, 3130 East Main Street
Troy
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Miami County Sanitary Engineer’s Office (Transfer Station), 2200 North County Road, Troy
Vandalia
When: 24 hours
Where: Vandalia Police Department, 245 James Bohanan Drive
Xenia
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Greene County Sheriff’s Office, 120 East Main Street
