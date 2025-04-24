Suspected MS-13 gang member wanted for homicide arrested in Ohio

HAMILTON, Ohio — FBI agents have arrested two men, one of whom the agency says is a suspected MS-13 gang member wanted for homicide in his home country.

A spokesperson with the FBI Cincinnati told our news partners at WCPO that 33-year-old Salvador Hernandez-Solorzano was arrested on April 22 in Hamilton.

“Hernandez is an illegal alien from El Salvador who is wanted in his home country on murder charges and is a member of the designated foreign terrorist organization MS-13,” reads a statement from the FBI spokesperson.

The FBI also did not say whether the men lived in the area.

