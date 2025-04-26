Registered sex offender arrested at area elementary school

RICHMOND, Indiana — A registered sex offender was arrested at an elementary school in Richmond, Indiana, on Thursday, according to a spokesperson from the Richmond Police Department.

Richmond school resource officers (SROs) learned that Joshua Mays, 30, was at Vaile Elementary School registering a student around 3:20 p.m.

The spokesperson said Mays was with a juvenile on campus.

Mays was convicted on possession of child pornography charges in Rush County, Indiana, in 2016.

Under Indiana law, people convicted of certain sex crimes, including possession of child pornography, are prohibited from “knowingly or intentionally entering school property,” the spokesperson said.

Anyone who violates this law could face a felony charge of unlawful entry of school property by a serious sex offender.

The spokesperson said school resource officers arrested Mays without incident.

“There is zero room for compromise when it comes to the safety of our children. Our officers responded quickly, enforced the law, and protected the integrity of a place where kids are meant to feel safe and secure,” Richmond Police Chief Kyle Weatherly said.

Wayne County Jail records show that Mays is not currently in custody.

Additional information on the relationship between Mays and the juvenile was not immediately available.

