EF-0 tornado touched down in Darke County, NWS says

DARKE COUNTY — The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Darke County Friday night.

An EF-0 tornado touched down north of Greenville, along Greenville-Celina Road, just after 7:30 p.m.

The NWS says “a tornadic circulation” was captured on security camera footage.

The tornado was on the ground for about 25 yards and had peak wind speeds of 65 mph.

One building had minor damage to the siding and a roof overhang, according to the NWS.

Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn said this is Ohio’s 16th tornado this year.

