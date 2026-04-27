Correspondents’ dinner shooting: What we know about gunman, Cole Tomas Allen

WASHINGTON — Officials are examining writings that were sent to family members minutes before a gunman opened fire at the hotel hosting the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

The messages were sent before Cole Tomas Allen, 31, breached a security checkpoint, armed with several guns and knives, The Associated Press reported.

The part-time teacher and video game developer is scheduled to appear in court on Monday and is expected to face charges of assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous weapon and using a firearm during a crime of violence, the Post reported. Both are felonies.

Officials said Allen tried to charge the ballroom with a .38 semi-automatic handgun and a 12-gauge shotgun, CNN reported. Gunfire was exchanged, but he was tackled by security. A Secret Service agent was hit by a bullet, with the bulletproof vest he was wearing stopping the projectile. He was treated and released from an area hospital, CNN reported.

President Donald Trump was whisked from the stage and was not hurt. Neither were other dignitaries and guests who ducked under tables for cover.

It is believed Allen acted alone, the Post reported.

Officials are also reviewing Allen’s social media posts and interviewing family members about his mindset.

Allen’s brother contacted police in New London, Connecticut, about two hours after the shooting, after getting one of the messages. Police immediately notified federal law enforcement.

The AP reviewed the messages where Allen referred to himself as a “Friendly Federal Assassin” and indicated that the attack was politically motivated. He made references to President Donald Trump, but did not name him, and appeared to be upset about various moves by the administration, including drug boat bombings in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

His sister told investigators that her brother legally bought several weapons at a California gun store and stored them at their parents’ home without their knowledge. She said her brother would make radical statements and wanted to do something to fix what is going on in the world, the Post reported.

In addition to the quarrels with the administration, Allen also ridiculed security at the Washington Hilton, where the dinner was being held. He said he was surprised to be able to enter the hotel while armed, without being caught.

Allen traveled from California to Chicago to Washington, D.C. by train and checked into the Washington Hilton as a guest on Friday, the Post and the AP reported.

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