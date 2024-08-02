Man accused of setting kitten on fire facing additional charges

DAYTON — A man accused of setting a kitten on fire is now facing even more charges

Eric Williams, 21, was indicted on additional charges of cruelty to companion animals, arson, possessing criminal tools, unlawful possession of dangerous ordinance, and having weapons while under disability.

This is in addition to the charges Wiliams was indicted on in July — cruelty to companion animals and arson.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton officers were called to the intersection of Richmond and Kenwood Avenues on reports of a fight in progress on July 7. When they got to the scene, they found two people arguing.

The individuals were separated and one of them was “extremely upset about his neighbors for burning a kitten,” according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Dayton Municipal Court last week.

The second person involved in the fight told police that she did not know exactly what happened, but claimed to have seen an object on fire run across the yard while she was in her home. She claimed to have dumped water on the kitten to try and put the flames out.

She said her boyfriend, Williams, was outside near the home when she saw the fire.

Williams told police he was on the porch and the kitten was following him. He then got his pit bull.

“The dog began licking and playing with the kitten, causing him to become frustrated,” court documents state.

Williams denied setting the kitten on fire and claimed that it was someone else, but would not tell police who it was or give them a description.

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton took custody of the kitten, who they named Joffrey, and said he was “fighting for his life.”

The shelter said he was suffering from severe burns and large wounds.

The team worked to help Joffrey, but he was later transferred to The Ohio State University Veterinary Center for specialized care.

Joffrey has undergone two surgeries, but the care team expects more to follow.

The spokesperson said he has also developed a “severe infection that is resistant to treatment,” and is on strong antibiotics.

Joffrey will be at Ohio State for at least another three weeks.

The Humane Society said it had spent around $3,000 on Joffrey’s medical expenses.

“We do this because we believe in second chances and want to see this amazing and resilient kitten fully heal,” the spokesperson said.

Joffrey is showing “remarkable strength,” despite his pain and injuries.

To help support Joffrey’s recovery, donate to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton’s Rescue Fund at www.hsdayton.org/fire.













