One or two storms Sunday afternoon could be severe

DAYTON — A cold front is bringing storms that could produce damaging straight line winds between 12 and 6 p.m. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

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Most areas along and east of I-75 are under a one out of five severe weather risk. That means out of the storms we see this afternoon, one or two of those could turn severe by producing damaging winds. Not everyone will see a severe storm. Stay weather aware, especially with the free WHIO Weather app.

Tracking storms moving in Sunday afternoon

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Behind this front, cooler and drier air is filtering in. Monday and Tuesday will start chilly in the 50s, but will have comfortable afternoons in the 70s.

Tracking storms moving in Sunday afternoon

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