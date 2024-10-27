Developer pulls out of plan to build 300-unit apartment complex that drew mixed reactions

CENTERVILLE — A large apartment building that was met with community opposition will no longer be coming to Centerville.

On Oct. 25 Centerville announced the developer of a 300-unit apartment complex announced it is no longer moving forward with the project.

The plan called for 13 buildings near the corner of Wilmington Pike and State Route 725.

News Center 7 previously reported that the development was met with mixed reactions.

“I’m used to having a green space with wildlife and my kids play back there. It bothers me that it’s going to be apartments with all of these people, all of the noise, all of the lights, all of the traffic,” Centerville resident Kristina Russo said.

Some Centerville residents say they are excited about the additional housing opportunities.

“I’m for growth, for more development and I know that by bringing more money to the city and I believe in development, if it’s done properly,” Deogratis Eustace said.

Eustace has lived in Centerville for almost 20 years and likes the idea of extra tax money for the city and expanding the community.

A spokesperson for the city said Continental Properties did not elaborate on why the plans had changed.

