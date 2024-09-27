Neighbors voice concerns over apartment development in Centerville

CENTERVILLE — A plan to build 300 apartments has people talking in Montgomery County.

As reported Thursday on News Center 7 at 11, some are concerned about the land that developers want to use and the possible strain on schools.

The vacant land is at the corner of Alex Bell and Wilmington Pike in Centerville.

The developer wants to build more than a dozen, two-story buildings.

One woman opposed is concerned about the potential noise and traffic that could come with more apartments.

“I’m used to having a green space with wildlife and my kids play back there, it bothers me that it’s going to be apartments with all of these people, all of the noise, all of the lights, all of the traffic,” said Kristina Russo, Centerville.

Another person supports the idea of more development.

“I’m for growth, for more development,” said Deogratis Eustace.” And I know that by bringing more money to the city, I believe in development. If it’s done properly.”

The developer will formally share their plan with the city’s planning commission next month.

If the commission votes yes, the plan would go to the Centerville City Council.

