Remnants of Helene to bring heavy rain, strong winds to the Miami Valley; Here’s the timing, impacts

Helene is due to make landfall by Thursday night and impacts to the Miami Valley are about 12 hours away. Adjustments to the forecast track have caused changes to our forecast in the form of higher wind gusts and slightly higher rainfall totals.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Storm Center 7′s Nick Dunn is closely monitoring Hurricane Helene and the impacts we’ll see here in the Miami Valley. He’ll have the latest timing and track of the storm and how much rain we’ll see over the coming days LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.

Ahead of the storm, a wind advisory has been issued for all counties in the region except Auglaize, Champaign, Mercer, and Shelby counties starting at 10 a.m. Friday through midnight. Sustained winds up to 35 mph are expected with gusts between 45 and 55 mph possible.

Wind Advisory

The remnants of the major hurricane will bring various amounts of rain through the weekend with the most significant, widespread rain Friday.

TRENDING STORIES:

Scattered wind damage and power outages are certainly possible given the higher wind forecast. Any further adjustments to the track of Helene may lead to additional forecast changes, so staying tuned to the latest forecasts will be imperative.

This story will continue to be updated.

Helene Weather Impacts

©2024 Cox Media Group