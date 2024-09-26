Springfield makes ‘necessary’ decision to encrypt dispatch channels to maintain security

SPRINGFIELD — The City of Springfield is now encrypting its police, fire, and EMS dispatch channels.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A spokesperson for the city said the change went into effect on Sunday and “is necessary to maintain operational security in our community.”

The city listed four key reasons for encrypting the channels:

Protection of operational security

Enhanced incident response safety

Prevention of misuse by the public

Compliance with data protection standards.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Encrypting these channels is not about withholding information but about safeguarding the integrity of our operations and ensuring that our first responders can perform their duties without the added risk of public interference,” the spokesperson stated. “The safety of our residents is our highest priority, and these enhancements will contribute to a more secure and effective emergency response system.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



