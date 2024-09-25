Man pleads guilty to more than 20 child porn charges

KETTERING — A Kettering man plead guilty to nearly two dozen child porn charges on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jeffrey C. Combs, 62, pleaded guilty to 21 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, according to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported on News Center 7, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force informed police that someone possibly downloaded child porn at an IP address in Kettering.

In December 2023, Kettering police and Riverside police responded to a warrant service regarding a morals complaint in the 5000 block of Darby Road.

Authorities located Combs and arrested him.

News Center 7 previously obtained video of Combs’ arrest.

According to the prosecutor’s office, combs will be sentenced on Oct. 24 at 9 a.m.

Montgomery County court records show that Combs is currently not booked into jail.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Jeffrey Combs mugshot Photo credit to Montgomery County Jail (Credit: Montgomery County Jail)

©2024 Cox Media Group