Body cam shows police arresting local man on child porn charges

KETTERING — Newly obtained body camera footage shows police arresting a local on child porn charges.

Jeffrey Combs is facing several charges, including two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, according to a Kettering Police Blotter.

Police said they got a tip last month about possible child porn being downloaded at an IP address in Kettering.

With the assistance of the Riverside Police Department, officers responded to the 5000 block of Darby Road in Riverside for a warrant service regarding a morals complaint that took place in December.

They located Combs and arrested him.

Video obtained by News Center 7 through a public records request shows officers placing him in handcuffs.

Combs is currently not booked in jail.

Jeffrey Combs mugshot Photo credit to Montgomery County Jail (Credit: Montgomery County Jail)

