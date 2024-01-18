Dash cam shows moments car driving away from local officers, turning into chase

KETTERING — Newly released dash cam video shows the moments a car drove away from local police and turned into a chase earlier this month.

>>3 in custody after police presence on US-35 in Dayton

Kettering Police officers received a call about someone using drugs at the Forrer Pointe Car Wash on January 8, according to a Kettering Police Blotter report.

The vehicle pulled away and exited eastbound on Forrer Boulevard, then on southbound Woodman Drive at a high rate of speed.

News Center 7 obtained this dash video through a public records request.

The car got stuck in traffic at Woodman and East Dorothy Lane and officers intercepted the vehicle and took a man in custody.

>>Man accused of hitting his daughter with truck before police crash, shooting indicted

Wesley Emanoff, 35, was charged with failure to comply, the Kettering Police blotter said.

He stated that he ran because he had a warrant but was discovered that the warrant was outside the pursuit code.

A female passenger was transported to an addiction recovery center.

Online jail records indicate that Emanoff remains in the Montgomery County Jail.

Wesley Emanoff Mugshot Photo credit to Montgomery County Jail (Credit: Montgomery County Jail)

©2024 Cox Media Group