3 in custody after police presence on US-35 in Dayton

DAYTON — Three people are in custody after a police investigation on US-35 in Dayton Wednesday.

Around 8 p.m. a large police presence was reported in the area of US-35 Westbound and Gettysburg Avenue, according to initial reports.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that officers were in the area but did not have any additional information about the nature of the call.

Dispatch notes did indicate that three people were taken into custody.

We are working to learn more and will update as new information becomes available.

