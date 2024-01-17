Firefighters, medics on scene of fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Dayton.

Firefighters and medics were called to respond to the fire in the 500 block of Parrot Street at 11:06 a.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed.

Heavy fire was reported on the second floor of the home, according to dispatch records.

Dayton District Fire Chief Nick Judge said initial dispatch information said there may have been two people inside of the house. They are still trying to track down if there was anyone inside.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

