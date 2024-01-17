Busy street closed due to local water main break

TROTWOOD — A busy street is closed following a water main break in Montgomery County Wednesday morning.

Water crews from the Montgomery County Environmental Service were dispatched around 4:56 a.m. to the intersection of W. Third Street and State Route 49 on initial reports of a water main break, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while repairs are being made.

Water crews arrived at the scene around 6:15 a.m. and they are expecting the street to be closed most of the day, a Montgomery County Environmental Services spokesperson said.

They are hoping to have the intersection reopened by the afternoon drive.

