Busy street closed due to local water main break

TROTWOOD — A busy street is closed following a water main break in Montgomery County Wednesday morning.
Water crews from the Montgomery County Environmental Service were dispatched around 4:56 a.m. to the intersection of W. Third Street and State Route 49 on initial reports of a water main break, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area while repairs are being made.
Water crews arrived at the scene around 6:15 a.m. and they are expecting the street to be closed most of the day, a Montgomery County Environmental Services spokesperson said.
They are hoping to have the intersection reopened by the afternoon drive.
We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.
