Man accused of hitting his daughter with truck before police crash, shooting indicted

TROTWOOD — The man accused of hitting a woman with his truck before leading police on a chase that ended in a crash and shooting has been indicted.

James Skirvin, 54, of Venice, Florida has been indicted on one count of felonious assault with a deadly weapon and one count of domestic violence, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr.

On Friday, January 8, Trotwood police and medics were dispatched to Voyager Village mobile home park on a report that a person had been struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, they located a 35-year-old woman who had been sitting on a bench near the park office when Skirvin hit her with his pickup, according to the prosecutor’s office. News Center 7 previously reported the woman was Skirvin’s daughter.

Further investigation determined Skirvin and the woman had been in an argument and she had walked away. Skirvin got into his truck and drove towards her, hitting both her and destroying the park bench.

Skirvin then left the park in his truck and brandished a weapon, and this resulted in a police pursuit and shootout on U.S. 35 in Dayton.

The prosecutor’s office said the indictment is for Skirvin’s actions before the pursuit, which is still under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations. Once the investigation is completed, it is anticipated that more charges will be filed.

Skirvin remains in the hospital at this time.

