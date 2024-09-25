2 men arrested after suspected drugs found near school in Preble County

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Two men were arrested after sheriff’s deputies found suspected methamphetamine and drug materials near a Preble County school last week.

Deputies were working on drug trafficking complaints in a West Alexandria garage within 1000 feet of Twin Valley South Schools, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

They contacted a man leaving a garage at the 100 block of West Dayton Street and discovered he had suspected methamphetamine after he “traded” for the drugs.

Deputies were granted permission to search the garage and discovered seven grams of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, and meth pipes.

One of the suspects admitted to selling methamphetamine in the garage, located within 1000 feet of the school, the sheriff’s office said.

Robert Johnson, 39, was arrested and charged with two felony counts each of aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs in Eaton Municipal Court.

Clyde Miller, 41, West Alexandria, was arrested and charged with a felony count of aggravated possession of drugs, the sheriff’s office stated.

Online jail records indicated that Johnson is in the Preble County Jail.

