Chance for much-needed rain, severe storms today; What to expect

MIAMI VALLEY — There is a chance for much-needed rain and severe storms throughout the area on Tuesday.
Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz has the latest TRACK and TIMING LIVE this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak starting at 4:25 a.m.
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the Miami Valley under a marginal risk for severe weather, a level 1 out of 5.
We could see showers and a few rumbles of thunder to start Tuesday morning, according to Ritz.
Some gusty thunderstorms are possible mid-afternoon.
Severe storm chances are low, but gusty winds, hail, and an isolated tornado are possible, Ritz says.
We could also see frequent lightning with highs in the upper 70s.
