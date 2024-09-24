Chance for much-needed rain, severe storms today; What to expect

MIAMI VALLEY — There is a chance for much-needed rain and severe storms throughout the area on Tuesday.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz has the latest TRACK and TIMING LIVE this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak starting at 4:25 a.m.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the Miami Valley under a marginal risk for severe weather, a level 1 out of 5.

Severe Weather Outlook (SPC) Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

We could see showers and a few rumbles of thunder to start Tuesday morning, according to Ritz.

Futurecast for Tuesday at 11 a.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Some gusty thunderstorms are possible mid-afternoon.

Severe storm chances are low, but gusty winds, hail, and an isolated tornado are possible, Ritz says.

Futurecast for 5 p.m. Tuesday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

We could also see frequent lightning with highs in the upper 70s.

