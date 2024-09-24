‘I’m on the fence;’ City council casts votes on banning adult-use marijuana sales

BEAVERCREEK — Leaders in Beavercreek voted on whether adult-use marijuana can be sold in the city on Monday.

The city said this is an emergency ordinance that could ban all adult-use marijuana sales.

Trulieve Cannabis was approved by the state to sell medical and adult-use marijuana in Beavercreek in July.

City council voted to place a moratorium on adult-use marijuana sales in the city in August. It is set to last through Nov. 30.

“I’m on the fence here. On one hand, we already voted, but on the other hand, I want to put it back in our citizen’s hands,” City Council member Tiffany Schwartz said.

