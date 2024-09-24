Popular pizza chain closing Miami Valley location; Italian restaurant moving into space

TROY — Those looking to get something to eat in Miami County can look forward to a new choice.

On Monday, News Center 7 crews saw that the Rapid Fire Pizza, located at 2311 W Main Street, in Troy, placed a “permanently closed” sign on its door.

Troni Brothers Bella Bistro posted to social media announcing their new location coming to Troy on Sunday.

The Italian restaurant will move into the Rapid Fire Pizza location at 2311 W Main Street and is aiming to open in early December, according to the post.

For those who can’t wait, there are other locations in Kettering and Xenia.

“As always, we’re more than just great food—we’re all about the community, and we can’t wait to bring our family-oriented programs to Troy!” the post read.

