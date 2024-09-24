Mosquito samples test positive for West Nile virus in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — West Nile Virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Montgomery County, according to Dayton & Montgomery County Public Health.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The mosquitoes that tested positive for West Nile Virus were found in traps set up in Dayton and Centerville.

Public Health will spray Duet, a mosquito control product, in the area surrounding Thurgood Marshall High School in Dayton and Benham’s Grove in Centerville on Wednesday at dusk.

Specific streets that will be sprayed include:

Beerman Avenue

Gardendale Avenue

Elmhurst Road

Guenther Road

Maple Avenue

N. Johanna Drive

East Drive

Benzell Drive

Broadripple Road

The exact time of spraying is weather dependent and signs will be placed in the area.

Public Health said there have been no reported human cases of West Nile Virus in the county this year.

For more information, call (937) 225-4362

