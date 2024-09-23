Cat knocks over hand grenade in Dayton home; Bomb squad called

DAYTON — The Dayton Bomb Squad was called to a home after a hand grenade was found in a basement.

Police are responding to a house in the 100 block of North Cherrywood Avenue.

According to Major Jason Hall with the Dayton Police Department, police were called to respond after a homeowner located a “suspicious item” while doing some renovations to their home.

Police on the scene said the homeowners located the item after it was knocked over by a cat.

The item was examined and it was determined it needed to be disposed of. Hall said the item appeared to be a hand grenade.

