Governor DeWine stops by Haitian restaurant in Springfield to show support

SPRINGFIELD — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine was in Springfield showing his support to the Haitian community Sunday evening.
DeWine stopped by Rose Goute Creole on S Limestone Street to get a bite to eat and speak with the community.
“Gives me an opportunity to talk with people, listen to people, that’s kind of what we do,” DeWine said.
