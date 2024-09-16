Haitian restaurant stays busy as rumors, threats continue to disrupt Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Despite national rumors, a Springfield Haitian restaurant is bringing in a lot of business.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, Rose Goute Creole is withstanding the heat nationally, and in the kitchen.

The restaurant has seen a surge in support since Saturday, restaurant manager Romane Pierre said.

Max, a Haitian man in Springfield, said he is frustrated by all the unwanted attention against his community.

“I think it’s about politics...It’s manipulation, alright. It’s not fair, it’s not good, we don’t accept that,” he said.

Other Springfield residents told News Center 7 that they don’t want to give much to the rumors.

Rose Goute Creole customers said they wanted to show support to the Haitian community.

“Whenever I can combine a meaning and a good unique meal, I’m all for it. Looks clean, nice, looks crowded. And that’s a good thing and a good sign of a good restaurant,” Kentucky resident Frank Coffenbeerry said.

“I think they can use our support and they brought a lot of industry and a lot of good things to the community. I think Springfield is on the upswing. And I think we all should get behind that,” Centerville resident Anne Harvey said.

Pierre said he wants to thank everyone for coming out and supporting his business.

