Ohio woman accused of stabbing 3-year-old sitting in shopping cart will not stand trial, for now

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — The woman accused of stabbing and killing a three-year-old boy at an Ohio grocery store was found incompetent to stand trial at this time, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

The stabbing happened in the parking lot of a Giant Eagle in North Olmsted on June 3.

Bionca Ellis, 32, allegedly followed 3-year-old Julian Wood and his mother Margot out of the store and stabbed Julian while he was in the shopping cart. Margot was also injured, but survived, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

On Monday, a judge ordered Ellis to attend Northcoast Behavioral Healthcare for in-patient care to see if she can be restored to competency, WOIO-19 reported.

She was also ordered to cooperate with all treatment and prescribed medications. Her doctors will provide a written update to the court.

Ellis was indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury on nine felony counts in June, according to a previous News Center 7 report. The charges include:

1 count of aggravated murder

2 counts of murder

2 counts of attempted murder

2 counts of felonious assault

1 count of endangering children

1 count of tampering with evidence

1 misdemeanor count of theft

“This case is truly devastating. I want to express my heartfelt condolences to the Wood family during this difficult time. As a father, I could not begin to imagine this grief, but I can promise that we will do everything in our power to bring justice for Julian Wood and the Wood family,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor O’Malley said.

According to the North Olmsted police, the attack appears to be random.

