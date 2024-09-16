State troopers to provide added security in Springfield City School District

SPRINGFIELD — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine addressed what is happening in Springfield after five straight days of threats.

As News Center 7 reported, two elementary schools in Springfield were evacuated Monday after being targeted by a threat.

The city has been in the national spotlight after false rumors about its Haitian immigrants.

DeWine announced that he has authorized a contingent of troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Mobile Field Force to provide added security at each of the district’s 18 school buildings.

DeWine said there have been 33 bomb threats across Springfield. All of them have been hoaxes.

The head of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Colonel Charles Jones, stood next to DeWine at city hall and said they’ll be there with “whatever resources” the community needs “as long as we need to be.”

