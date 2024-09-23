Suspect arrested after attempted kidnapping of Ohio child

ALLIANCE, Ohio — A suspect was arrested Sunday evening after an attempted kidnapping of a child in Alliance.

Joshua Freyermuth was arrested in the 2200 block of Route 62 in Columbiana County on a warrant of attempted kidnapping, according to WOIO.

The Alliance Police Department said the child is safe.

More information is expected to be released.

