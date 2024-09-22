Police investigating reported shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported shooting in a Dayton neighborhood on Sunday, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
Dayton police and medics were called to the 2900 block of Louella Avenue on reports of a shooting just at approximately 4:36 p.m.
The supervisor said there are reports of possible injuries but could not provide further details.
News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.
