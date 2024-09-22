‘She was a peacemaker;’ Family of 12-year-old shot, killed in bed hold memorial service

DAYTON — The family of a 12-year-old girl who was shot and killed while sleeping in her bed gathered for her memorial service on Saturday.

Isabellas A’more-Carlos was killed after two men shot at the house next door in the 30 block of West Fairview Avenue just after midnight on Aug. 23.

Family members said they don’t understand why this happened, but they are holding onto their memories of Isabellas.

“Her beauty lit up every room she walked in and her smile. That is one thing I will always hold close to me,” Isbaellas’ stepmother, Renee Gregory, said.

