Brothers charged in the shooting death of 12-year-old girl appear in court

DAYTON — Two young men accused of shooting and killing a 12-year-old while she was asleep appeared in court.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 6, one at a time, Antawan Benson Jr. and Javen Connor appeared in front of a judge, they both face murder charges for the death of 12-year-old Isabella Carlos.

Police said on Aug. 23 the two men, who court documents indicate are brothers, opened fire with high-powered rifles, aiming 37 shots at the home next door to Carlos’.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Dozens of shots went into Carlos’ home, killing her.

Jennifer Ison and Michael Nooks were Carlos’ legal guardians for the last seven years.

Ison said she could not bring herself to be in court.

“It was awful, words can’t even describe,” Ison said.

A memorial service for Carlos is scheduled on Sept. 21.

Ison and Nooks said they are doing their best to hold onto her memory.

“Everything she did, she was just an angel for us. She was a blessing to our family when she came into our home and I miss her so bad,” Ison said.

Benson and Conner both plead not guilty.

Their bond has been has been set at $1 million.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



