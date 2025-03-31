Body of 50-year-old man found behind pizza restaurant in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A body was found behind a Springfield pizza restaurant last week.

On March 27, around 3:11 a.m., while on another call, Springfield officers found a body behind Pizza-N-Stuff on West High Street, according to a police report.

Officers found a 50-year-old man to be unresponsive and stiff to the touch.

He was later pronounced dead.

Foul play is not suspected at this time, according to a Springfield police spokesperson.

