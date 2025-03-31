Body of 50-year-old man found behind pizza restaurant in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A body was found behind a Springfield pizza restaurant last week.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
On March 27, around 3:11 a.m., while on another call, Springfield officers found a body behind Pizza-N-Stuff on West High Street, according to a police report.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Body of woman who disappeared after crash discovered in deep well near her car
- Firefighters respond to third building collapse this month in Dayton
- Dollar Tree to open new location in old CVS store
Officers found a 50-year-old man to be unresponsive and stiff to the touch.
He was later pronounced dead.
Foul play is not suspected at this time, according to a Springfield police spokesperson.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group