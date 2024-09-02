‘Hunt everybody down;’ Investigation into shooting death of 12-year-old girl continues

DAYTON — The search for the people responsible for the shooting death of 12-year-old Isabella Amor-Carlos is not over.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell talks about the latest progress in the case and what's next LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Carlos was shot and killed while sleeping in her bed just after midnight on Aug. 23. The shooting occurred at 33 West Fairview.

Dayton police arrested two men after a combined raid with Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies on Thursday.

Antawan Benson Jr., 23, and Javen Conner, 19, both of Jefferson Twp., were charged Friday with three counts of improper discharge of a firearm and one count of discharge of a firearm, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Michael Nooks, Carlos’ father, said he heard the gunfire that killed her.

“If there’s more suspects out here, then go ahead and hunt everybody down,” Nooks said.

Antawan Benson Jr. (L) and Javen Conner (R) (Montgomery County Jail)

