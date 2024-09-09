‘Senseless, horrible;’ Brothers indicted in the shooting death of 12-year-old girl

DAYTON — Two brothers have been formally charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of 12-year-old Isabella Amor-Carlos.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Carlos was shot and killed while sleeping in her bed just after midnight on Aug. 23.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said Antawan Benson Jr., 23, and Javen Conner, 19, used high-power rifles to shoot the house next to Carlos’ in the 30 block of W Fairview.

“Senseless, horrible, shocking,” Heck said.

While talking about this case, Heck did not contain his anger and sadness that a young girl, getting a good night’s sleep for school, didn’t live to see the next day.

“In any case is just so terrible, it’s just beyond words, but a 12-year-old girl with her entire life, 7th grade,” Heck said.

A Montgomery County Grand Jury approved almost a dozen charges against Benson and Conner on Monday. They will each face the following charges:

Two counts of Murder

Three counts of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation

Three counts of felonious assault (deadly weapon)

One count of discharging a firearm over a roadway

One count of aggravated menacing

All charges include a three-year firearm specification

Benson was also indicted on two counts of having weapons while under disability.

Heck said the shooting stemmed from a social media dispute that the men inserted themselves into.

“And shooting numerous rounds like this, okay, from assault-style weapons, they have no idea where they’re shooting,” Heck said.

In total, three houses were struck by gunfire. News Center 7′s Mike Campbell went to Fairview Avenue and saw a dozen bullet holes in the home prosecutor’s claim was the target.

Carlos’ father, Michael Nooks, said this situation has been a nightmare, but he is pleased that police believe they have everyone involved in custody.

“I mean it’s extremely dumb. Extremely. I still be expecting to see her in the morning and, and normal everyday stuff, it’s tough,” Nooks said.

Benson and Conner are being held without bond in the Montgomery County Jail and will appear in court later this week.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story and will continue to provide updates.

