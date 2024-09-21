Firefighters responding to reported restaurant fire in Vandalia

VANDALIA — Firefighters responded to reports of a restaurant fire in Vandalia Saturday afternoon, a Vandalia police dispatcher confirmed.

Vandalia fire crews were called to 889 E National Road, Dragon China, at approximately 4 p.m.

The dispatcher said Butler Township and Huber Heights fire crews were called for mutual aid.

