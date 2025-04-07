Crash involving semi closes all lanes on major interstate

BUTLER COUNTY — A crash involving a semi has closed all lanes of Interstate 75 on Monday.

State troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s (OHSP) Lebanon Post responded around 4 a.m. to reports of a crash on I-75 southbound in Butler County.

ODOT cameras indicate all lanes are closed on I-75 SB past State Route 123. It shows drivers are using the left and right shoulders on I-75 SB.

OSHP dispatchers told News Center 7 that a semi was involved.

They said all lanes were expected to stay closed for several hours.

