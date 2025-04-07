Roads, rivers remain flooded due to high water from last week’s rainfall

MIAMI VALLEY — Drivers are using detours as several roads remain closed due to high water from last week’s rainfall.

Some roads have sections that are underwater making these conditions dangerous for drivers.

As previously reported by News Center 7, a family was rescued after their car got stuck in high water in Miami County on Sunday.

Medics transported the father to an area hospital.

“Definitely people need to stop driving in flooded roadways. If you’re outside, stop at the edge, look at it, and go away. Do not drive through the water at all for any reason,” said Cameron Haller, Tipp City Fire Chief.

Andy Shahan, Montgomery County Engineer, told News Center 7 that it’s more important than ever to put distractions down while driving. That means your cell phone and maybe turning your radio down while navigating these roads.

