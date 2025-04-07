Childhood actor, star of ‘Dennis the Menace,’ dies at 73

FLORIDA — A childhood actor who starred in “Dennis the Menace” died on April 6.

Jay North passed away Sunday at the age of 73 at his home in Florida after battling colon cancer, according to the Associated Press.

“He had a heart as big as a mountain, loved his friends deeply. He called us frequently and ended every conversation with ‘I love you with all my heart,’” Laurie Jacobson, a longtime friend, wrote in a tribute on Facebook.

North was six years old when he was cast to play Dennis, ‘the smiling troublemaker’ in the sitcom that aired from 1959 to 1963 on CBS, the AP said.

After that, it became a fixture in syndication for decades.

TMZ reports that North’s health started to worsen over the past month.

He was surrounded by family when he passed.

Obit Jay North FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax, right, gives TV star Jay North some pointers on pitching, Feb. 22, 1962, in Los Angeles (AP Photo/David F. Smith, File) (David F. Smith/AP)

