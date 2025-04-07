Cedarville University mourning sudden death of longtime professor

CEDARVILLE — A local university is mourning the sudden death of a longtime professor.

Cedarville University announced Sunday that Dr. Marc Clauson, Senior Professor of History and Law, passed away Thursday, April 3, after a brief illness.

The university posted the announcement on his biography on its faculty webpage.

He worked at Cedarville for 23 years and taught in the honors program.

“Dr. Clauson was a lifelong learner with many academic achievements,” the university said. “He frequently appeared on local and national media outlets, sharing his insight and biblical wisdom on difficult issues in domestic politics. We mourn the loss of Dr. Clauson and are praying for his wife and four daughters during this difficult time.”

Before coming to Cedarville, Dr. Clauson served as Assistant Commissioner, Department of Finance and Administration, State of West Virginia, and County Administrator for Wayne County, West Virginia.

