Hazmat crews called to water treatment plant in Sidney

SIDNEY — Hazmat crews responded to the water treatment plant in Sidney early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded around 12:55 a.m. to the 800 block of E. Court Street on initial reports of a possible chlorine leak, according to Sidney Police.

Further information about why crews were called or if anyone was hurt was not available.

Initial scanner traffic indicated a possible chlorine leak in the basement near the loading dock.

