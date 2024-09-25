‘We need to be united;’ Community expresses concerns at Springfield City Commission meeting

SPRINGFIELD — People throughout Springfield gathered for the City Commission meeting Tuesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson attended the meeting and will break down the topics that were discussed LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

This is the first City Commission meeting since Springfield gained national attention for its influx of immigrants.

State troopers, Clark County Sheriff’s deputies, and police from as far away as Cincinnati were inside the meeting.

Some residents told News Center 7 that they do not feel safe right now, especially when it comes to driving and kids in school.

“They (kids) need guidance, they need help, they need programs put in place. Nobody doing that, thats the real problem,” Gyasi Jones said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



