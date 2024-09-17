State troopers to protect Springfield schools after multiple threats

SPRINGFIELD — Starting today, local schools are making changes after continued threats.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers will be stationed at schools throughout the Springfield City School District, Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday.

The city has been in the national spotlight after false rumors about its Haitian immigrants.

He also directed Ohio Homeland Security to begin vulnerability assessments on critical infrastructure in Springfield.

“Our schools must remain open. They are going to remain open,” he said.

