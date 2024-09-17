Mother wants justice after car hits 11-year-old, takes off

An 11-year-old is in the hospital after a car hit him and drove away.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11, a video shows a car hit Nathan Bechtolt at the corner of Wyoming Street and Pritz Avenue on Sunday.

Nathan suffered a concussion, fractured skull, and bleeding in his head, according to Nathan’s mother Tamara.

“He was hit so hard that he was hit out of one of his shoes,” Tamara Bechtolt, Nathan’s mom said. “He came up and busted their windshield, and then he went up and over the vehicle and landed on the ground and then they just left.”

A neighbor called 911.

Tamara learned as emergency crews were taking her son to the hospital.

A neighbor’s security camera showed her son lying in the street as a silver car took off from the scene.

Tamara said that it was the car that hit her son.

“The back bumper was like a gray bumper, and the passenger side of the front windshield is busted,” she said.

She hopes someone watching has information on the car and the driver.

“So this person who hit my son, who was a child and just left him behind, can pay,” Tamara said.

We are working to learn if the police have any leads on the car that hit Nathan.

We will continue to update this story.

