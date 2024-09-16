Men sentenced in murder of Dayton police detective

DAYTON — Two men learned their punishment in federal court after being found guilty of murdering a Dayton police detective.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson will have the latest on the case LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Nathan Goddard, 44, was sentenced to life plus 10 years in prison.

Cahke Cortner, 44. was sentenced to life plus 5 years in prison.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Goddard was found guilty in March on all charges, including murder of a law enforcement officer and intentionally killing an individual while involved in trafficking. He was also convicted on three drug-related charges and two weapons-related charges.

Counter was found guilty on all charges, including intentionally killing an individual while involved in trafficking.

Dayton Police Detective and DEA Task Force Officer Jorge DelRio was shot while serving a search warrant as part of a DEA Task Force at a home on Ruskin Drive in 2019.

During the execution of the search warrant, DelRio and other officials announced themselves and entered the home.

DelRio descended the stairway to the basement of the residence, where he was shot at from the basement, and was struck and killed.

“The Dayton Police Department is pleased to see the sentences imposed against Nathan Goddard and Cahke Cortner in the tragic shooting of Detective Jorge DelRio,” said Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal. “They mark a significant step of closure for Detective DelRio’s loved ones, our department, and our community. We extend our gratitude to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for their diligent efforts throughout this case. It is imperative that those who inflict harm in our community are held accountable.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



