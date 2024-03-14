Verdict reached in federal case of men accused of killing Dayton Det. Jorge Del Rio

DAYTON — A verdict has been reached in the federal trial of two men accused of killing Dayton Police Detective Jorge Del Rio, News Center 7′s Mike Campbell confirms.

Jurors were handed the case Wednesday afternoon. They were released Wednesday evening before reconvening Thursday morning.

Del Rio was shot while serving a search warrant as part of a Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force at a home on Ruskin Drive in 2019.

Over the past two weeks, the case against Nathan Goddard and Cahke Counter was presented to the federal jurors. Goddard is accused of firing the shots that hit Del Rio, but Counter is also facing murder charges as being part of the drug conspiracy.

This is a developing story. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

