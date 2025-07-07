Fire destroys garage, damages part of Champaign County home

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A garage was destroyed and part of a home was damaged after a fire in Champaign County on Saturday.

As previously reported by News Center 7, West Liberty firefighters responded just after midnight to the 3000 block of Lippincott Road on reports of a house fire.

The attached garage is a total loss, and part of the home is damaged.

West Liberty Fire Chief Darin Leach said a passerby knocked on the door and woke up a woman. She got out of the home.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire and contained it to the garage and 15 percent of the house.

Chief Leach told News Center that they are still trying to determine the estimated cost of damages.

No injuries were reported.

Urbana, St. Paris, and Rosewood Fire Departments assisted.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

