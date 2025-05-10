Firefighters called to reported fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are responding to a reported fire in Dayton Saturday afternoon, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
The fire was reported near the intersection of N Woodward Avenue and W Third Street at approximately 12:05 p.m.
The dispatch supervisor could not share additional details.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
